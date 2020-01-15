Maxwell Johnson. (Facebook)

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

A B.C. First Nation is calling the response to an Indigenous man’s arrest and detention at a Vancouver bank “woefully inadequate.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Heiltsuk Nation said they stood behind Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter after the duo were arrested and detained for an hour while trying to open a bank account.

Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20 when an employee called the police to report a fraud in progress because of concerns over Johnson’s Indian Status card and identification.

The Heiltsuk said the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner investigation into the Vancouver police officers’ conduct Tuesday “falls short of addressing community concerns.”

The First Nation acknowledged the investigation was a step in the right direction but said it was not “comforting or acceptable to us that police should be investigating police on a matter that goes to the heart of systemic racism.”

The officers in question were already cleared by an internal Vancouver police investigation but the Heiltsuk want a civillian-based Vancouver Police Board probe. The Delta police have been tasked with carrying out the OPCC-ordered probe.

The Heiltsuk said the responses from the Bank of Montreal and Vancouver police have not done enough. In a statement, the nation said they take “strong exception” to comments made by the Vancouver police chief that the officers’ response was “standard operating procedure.” The First Nation also took aim at the Bank of Montreal, accusing them of racial profiling.

Johnson, the Heiltsuk said, is a “a much-loved and respected artist, carver, cultural leader, singer, foster parent, and knowledge holder in our community,” who has publicly talked about his struggles with anxiety and panic disorder.

The Vancouver police have admitted the arrest was “upsetting and distressing” to Johnson and his granddaughter, but have declined to comment further while the investigation is ongoing. The bank issued an apology following the incident.

A community support rally was held in Vancouver for Johnson on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year
Next story
Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Bring old clothing to life at upcoming Okanagan workshops

Runaway Moon Theatre’s Calendario Clothing reNew project coming to Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm

Armstrong crews turn eye to snow removal

City gives thanks to residents for co-operation, patience as Public Works continues its efforts

Sleigh rides raise funds for Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

A $3,000 donation was awarded to the club following eight-day charity event over the holidays

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

CedarCreek Estate Winery set to become largest organic wine producer in B.C.

Winery will be producing all of its 27 wines organically across the Okanagan by 2021

LETTER: Efforts needed to save B.C.’s forests

Our forests have been permanently, radically altered, now our forest industry must follow

Kelowna International Airport surpasses 2 million passengers again

This is the second year in a row the airport has exceeded 2 million passengers

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Most Read