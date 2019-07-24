The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea on July 14, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Caleb Jones)

B.C. First Nation chiefs urge Canada to pull funding for giant Hawaiian telescope

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the summit of Mauna Kea is considered a sacred site

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says Canada should bail out of a plan to build a large new telescope in Hawaii on land claimed as sacred by Indigenous Hawaiians.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hawaii Gov. David Ige, the organization calls for construction plans for what’s known as the Thirty Meter Telescope project to be shut down and for the Canadian government to withdraw support for the project.

In April 2015, the former Conservative government announced it would provide up to $243.5 million for the project over a 10-year period.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the Canadian government’s support for the telescope runs counter to its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The organization’s comments come as protesters have been blocking a road to the summit of Mauna Kea, a site considered to be sacred.

READ MORE: Who owns ‘aloha’? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion filed by telescope opponents seeking a temporary restraining order to stop construction.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services
Next story
Toddler found after being stuck in mud overnight in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan no longer burning

The fires sparked Monday evening

Crossing Vernon intersection like playing Russion Roulette

LETTER: Highway 6 and Pottery Road deserves attention

Cherryville residents warned of road closure

Sugar Lake Road bridge closures planned

Vernon cadets try their hand at pickleball

Pickleball may be among the lesser understood racket sports - unless you’re asking the Vernon Cadets

Vernon owl video a hoot

Four great grey owls captured sharing a meal on local’s deck

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland loves climbing on couches and cat towers

Most Read