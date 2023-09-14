Joffre Lakes Park is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19, following a closure by two First Nations. (Black Press Media files)

Joffre Lakes Park is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19, following a closure by two First Nations. (Black Press Media files)

B.C., First Nations agree to reopen Joffre Lakes Park to public

Park to reopen on Sept. 19, but close for the day on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Joffre Lakes Park will reopen to the general public next week, close to a month after two First Nations shut it down to allow for traditional harvesting.

The province, Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nation said Thursday they had reached an agreement and people will be allowed back into the popular day-use and camping space beginning on Sept. 19.

Discussions are scheduled to continue between the First Nations and province into 2024 to develop a plan for park access, management and cultural protection. Acting Chief Chris Wells said it’s vital to their nations that the park is used in a manner “consistent with our values and those of our ancestors.”

“Pipi7iekw continues to be a spiritual place for our people and one that can support our Nation rebuilding efforts,” he said.

In light of that, the park will be closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nation first announced their decision to close the park on Aug. 23, saying they were asserting their title and rights to the unceded territory. They said the halt to public access was intended to give the nations time to harvest and gather resources in their territory.

The nations said the decision was supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that says First Nations’ consent is required to use their lands and resources.

The nations and BC Parks have been working on park and visitor-use management since December 2018.

Day-use passes will continue to be required to access the park until Oct. 9. The backcountry season closes on Nov. 13.

READ ALSO: First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

CampingFirst Nations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two left trapped, injured after roof collapse in Penticton
Next story
Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur

Just Posted

The annual Ride Don’t Hide cycling event in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon Branch takes place in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo contributed-Wedded Bliss Photography)
Ride Don’t Hide pedals towards mental health funding in Vernon

A spot fire on Squilax-Anglemont Road at Butters Road broke out again in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 14, threatening a number of structures including a new home under construction. (Contributed)
Spot fire startles North Shuswap wildfire victims in rental home

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston speaks in Vancouver on Jan. 22, 2020. Ralston addressed some of the concerns in Westwold around a fish protection order during the province’s update on the wildfire and drought situation Sept. 13, 2023 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ralston says salmon run would be wiped out without protection order in Westwold

Lexa Owen
UPDATE: Vernon RCMP arrest wanted woman

Pop-up banner image