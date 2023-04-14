Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Wayne Christian (Wenecwtsin), right, First Nations Health Authority Deputy Chair, as he jokes about knowing the prime minister’s late father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, while speaking during an announcement about First Nations health-care funding at the Squamish First Nation, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Wayne Christian (Wenecwtsin), right, First Nations Health Authority Deputy Chair, as he jokes about knowing the prime minister’s late father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, while speaking during an announcement about First Nations health-care funding at the Squamish First Nation, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, April 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. First Nations health gets $8.2 billion in federal funding to fix ‘disparities’

Prime Minister announces funding at the Squamish Nation in West Vancouver

The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia will receive $8.2 billion over the next decade to help 200 Indigenous communities in a federal government renewal of funding.

During an announcement at the Squamish Nation in West Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the authority has transformed the way health is delivered to First Nations in B.C.

Trudeau says today’s announcement is about ensuring First Nations have the best possible health outcomes, and this type of collaboration is needed across the country.

The authority took over health care for B.C. First Nations in 2013 from the federal government for the planning, management and delivery of health programs.

The government says in a statement that fixing the disparities in First Nations health care can only be achieved by addressing the cultural, social, economic and historical disadvantages that have led to intergenerational trauma.

Wayne Christian, the deputy chair of the First Nations Health Council, says Indigenous people have been struggling with the colonial impacts of genocide and systemic racism and changing that system will take some time.

The First Nations Health Authority is the first of its kind in Canada, although five other similar health initiatives are underway in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, where there are two.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told the same crowd that the First Nations Health Authority is an inspiration for the rest of the country.

READ MORE: First Nations women overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths: doctor

READ MORE: Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Federal PoliticsHealthIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. paramedic gives advice on the 7th anniversary of the toxic drug crisis
Next story
‘It’s crushed my will to live’: Mom grieves after teen son fatally stabbed on Surrey bus

Just Posted

The Riverfront Pub and Grill is believed to be the target of an overnight shooting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Google Street View)
Police investigate shots fired into Grindrod business

Regional District of North Okanagan Cherryville director Jim Johnson is upset with the B.C. Electoral Boundary Commission’s final report that calls for his community to be moved out of Vernon-Lumby to the Kootenay-Monashee region. (Colin Baxter photo)
Cherryville director disgusted with boundary report

Peter Barss and Katherine Lawrence of Rivershore Nursery in Mara are one of five recipients of the Shuswap Watershed Council’s grant funding for 2023. (Erin Vieira photo)
Grants awarded to Shuswap farmers for projects that help protect water quality

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vernon have offered reminders to businesses on how to keep themselves fire safe Friday, April 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
City advises Vernon businesses on how to avoid fires