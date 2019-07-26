Vancouver’s Doug Roxburgh taps in for par on the 18th hole at the Vernon Golf and Country Club Thursday to win his third straight and fifth overall B.C. Senior Men’s Golf Championship. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

B.C. golf legend wins third straight provincial senior men’s title

Vancouver’s Doug Roxburgh, Canadian Golf Hall of Famer, goes wire-to-wire at Vernon Golf Club

Winning never gets old for Doug Roxburgh.

He enjoys the competitions. Practices for them. Likes getting to see all the guys.

Roxburgh, a Marine Drive Golf Club member and Canadian Hall of Fame golfer from Vancouver, walked away with his third straight and fifth overall B.C. Senior Men’s Golf Championship at the Vernon Golf and Country Club Thursday.

A 13-time B.C. Men’s Amateur champion and four-time Canadian amateur winner, Roxburgh led wire-to-wire at the 54-hole event in the North Okanagan. He capped things off with an even-par 72 for a 5-under 211 total, two shots better than Sooke’s Jim Shaw of Olympic View Golf and Country Club, and four better than 2012 winner Sandy Harper of the Nanaimo Golf Club. The trio played in the final group Thursday.

READ MORE: Familiar name atop leaderboard at B.C. Senior Men’s Golf finals

“It’s great to travel all over the province and come to beautiful spots like Vernon…It’s a beautiful community,” said Roxburgh, who had his wife, Lorna, as caddy. The pair leave Saturday for Scotland where Roxburgh will compete with Lorna on the bag at the British Senior Men’s Amateur Championships.

“The course was in immaculate condition. There are a variety of holes where you have to hit every club in the bag. It’s a good championship golf course.”

Roxburgh, who failed to win the only other time he ever played Vernon, about 15 years ago, at the B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship, said the course set up nicely for the seniors.

“The pins were challenging. The strength of my game is putting the ball in play and using the short irons and wedges, and there were a lot of those this week,” said Roxburgh, who thanked the Vernon Golf Club and its members for their hospitality during the week. “I scrambled coming in today, got a lucky bounce coming in and saved a shot when I really needed it.”

Roxburgh, Shaw and Harper will make up Team B.C. that will compete at the Canadian Senior Men’s Golf Championship Sept. 10 to 13 at Cedar Brae Golf Course in Scarborough, Ont.

The top-23 B.C. residents from the field in Vernon are eligible to compete at the national event.

Thursday’s final round was highlighted by a hole-in-one from Lance Lundy of the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton. Lundy, former pro at Vernon’s Hillview Golf Course, aced the par-3 172-yard 14th hole.

Low round of the day went to Invermere’s Harry Ferguson from the Springs at Radium Resort. He shot a 4-under 68 and ended up tied for ninth place at 222.

READ MORE: Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

Roxburgh also finished atop the Super Senior (65+) field. Four-time B.C. Senior Men’s champ Gudmund Lindbjerg of Port Moody and Calgary’s Howard Broun tied for second at +7, 12 shots behind Roxburgh.

Top local golfer was Brian Wadsworth of the host Vernon Golf and Country Club. Wadsworth, who was tied for second in the Super Senior field entering the final round, shot an 81 Thursday to finish at +10, tied for 22nd overall.

Other local results:

Frank MacKenzie (Predator Ridge): T28, 77-75-76-228;

Mark Longworth (Vernon): T34, 76-78-75-229;

Kelly Steuart (Predator Ridge): T43, 75-79-78-232;

Jim Ryan (Spallumcheen): T51, 76-73-84-233;

Neil Underwood (Predator Ridge): T56, 79-75-80-234;

Steve King (Vernon): T56-81-76-77-234;

Paul Andrews (Predator Ridge): T95, 83-81-77-241;

Al Sheasby (Predator Ridge): T116, 85-81-82-248;

Randy Gott (Vernon): T122, 83-84-83-250;

Brian Carpenter (Vernon): T122, 85-79-86-250;

Randy Strang (Spallumcheen): T126, 86-81-84-251;

Brent Barker (Predator Ridge): T134, 86-82-85-253;

Tim Boyko (Mabel Lake Golf Course): T146, 93-85-78.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Brian Wadsworth watches his birdie attempt on the par-4 18th hole slide past the cup in the final round of the B.C. Senior Men’s Golf Championship at Wadsworth’s home course, the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
‘Safety’ in numbers for homeless on improvised Okanagan campsite
Next story
Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Just Posted

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Vernon

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Care costs for 42 horses seized near Vernon now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Vernon’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

B.C. golf legend wins third straight provincial senior men’s title

Vancouver’s Doug Roxburgh, Canadian Golf Hall of Famer, goes wire-to-wire at Vernon Golf Club

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates

Review suggests water and sewer rates to rise for next three years

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Chambers to meet with provincial government

Chambers of commerce and boards of trades from the Thompson-Okanagan region met… Continue reading

Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said he anticipates full compliance once fines are in place.

Lobbyist says Shuswap communities along Highway 1 unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Ice time conflict at Okanagan hockey rink resolved

Issues for ice time at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna arose in early July

Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Letter needed in application for gaming grant funding

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Most Read