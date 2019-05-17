Temporary exhibit, Birds of Prey, will be open to the attendees who participate in the scavenger hunt at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. (Kelowna Museums).

B.C. government invests $15 million into provincial arts council next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

The Kelowna Museums Society will hold a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 18, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum to celebrate International Museum Day.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore “Birds of Prey”; a temporary exhibit visiting from the Royal BC Museum that showcases birds native to B.C.’s region.

“Museums are exciting places. They’re filled with fascinating stories that are vital to our understanding of the world. Our exhibits regularly change and we’re just about wrapping up a multi-year process that saw us overhaul our entire permanent gallery,” said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager with the Kelowna Museums Society.

READ MORE: Gasoline removed from Kelowna’s Playa Del Sol Resort after evacuation

The B.C. government has made sizeable investments in the cultural sector throughout the province.

In the 2019 budget, the government set aside $15 million over the next three years to BC Arts Council, which will be partially redistributed to museums across the province.

READ MORE: Dogs of Kelowna: Eddie

“Our museums, art galleries, historic sites, cultural centres and other institutions do an incredible job in presenting stories of British Columbia,” says Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts and culture. “This is an excellent chance for people to immerse themselves in the power of language and learn more about this important part of B.C.’s heritage.”

Annually, almost 4,500 people are employed and almost 20,000 have volunteered in B.C.’s museum sector. according to the BC Museums Association.

That has allowed for 11 million visitors to stroll through the doors of B.C.’s heritage institutions, generating over $225 million in total revenues per year.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Major slides rip away north face of Joffre Peak near Pemberton, B.C.
Next story
Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Just Posted

Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

The event will support local grief counselling and Okanagan Angel Dresses

Vernon local wins gold medal for jade sculpture “Earth Mother”

“It is such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this artistic and cultural exchange.”

Coldstream poet wins prestigious prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, earned her the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

Vernon teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Burned Falkland forest on the mend

Natural Resource District staff , Tolko Industries Ltd and Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

B.C. government has invested $15 million into provincial arts council over the next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Most Read