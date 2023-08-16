B.C. has change of heart in cross-border coal mine contamination dispute

The British Columbia government has changed its tune on a long-requested investigation into contamination from its mines flowing into U.S. waters, opening the door to progress on an issue that has drawn the attention of President Joe Biden.

The province has confirmed to The Canadian Press that it would now welcome a role in such an investigation for the International Joint Commission, a body created in 1909 to resolve water-related disputes between the two countries.

“B.C. has proposed a role for the International Joint Commission to act as a neutral third party — bringing representatives together to share progress, validate issues and facts, and gather information in a way that is respectful and inclusive of Indigenous knowledge,” B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said in an email.

“The Government of Canada is considering our proposal.”

It’s a significant move from the province, which has long struggled with how to mitigate selenium contamination from coal mines in the Elk Valley owned by Teck Resources. Although Teck has spent $1.4 billion on monitoring, management, research and treatment, levels of the element toxic to fish remain high in waters that flow into Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada and feeds American rivers.

Since May 2022, the commission has sought to involve both countries in an investigation into the problem. Such an investigation, called a reference, is supported by the Biden administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the states of Montana and Idaho, as well as First Nations and environmental groups on both sides of the border.