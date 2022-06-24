B.C. hog farm protesters going to trial on Monday

(Right to left) Nick Schafer, Amy Sorrano and Roy Sasano’s trial begins on Monday (June 27). Geoff Regier (left) had all his charges dropped.

The four-week trial for three animal rights activists facing a total of 14 charges related to the Excelsior Hog Farm begins in Abbotsford on Monday (June 27).

Roy Sasano, Nick Schafer and Amy Sorrano face break-and-enter and mischief charges at the farm from February, March and April 2019. The farm was the site of a protest on April 28, 2019.

The three, along with Geoff Regier, have branded themselves as the “Excelsior 4,” although charges against Regier were dropped on April 29. The four originally faced a total of 21 charges.

RELATED: Crown drops charges on one of four Abbotsford hog protestors

The trio hold a press conference outside the Abbotsford courthouse at 9 a.m. on Monday, with the trial set to begin at 10 a.m.

The Meat The Victims group, of which the Excelsior 4 were a part, entered and then occupied the Abbotsford farm on April 28, 2019. About 60 individuals went into the farm, while more than 100 others held a protest on Harris Road.

Excelsior became the target for the group after footage was released by PETA, which activists said depicted horrific conditions of the pigs being raised at the location.

The SPCA investigated and opted not to recommend charges.

The Excelsior 4’s first court appearance was on Sept. 3, 2020, and they pleaded not guilty to all charges on Nov. 2, 2020.

RELATED: Meat The Victims animal rights group invade Abbotsford farm

abbotsfordAgricultureFarmingFraser Valley