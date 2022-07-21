The province has enacted a new policy giving homebuyers a three-day period before finalizing a sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The province has enacted a new policy giving homebuyers a three-day period before finalizing a sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Policy includes a cancellation fee of 0.25% or $250 per every $100,000 of the sale price

B.C.’s finance minister has announced yet another measure that will impact the province’s housing market.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, homebuyers will have a three-day period to secure financing and arrange home inspections. Minister Selina Robinson said this measure will protect homebuyers from high-pressure sales.

“Too many people have been faced with giving up an inspection in order to buy a home. This is a major step toward providing homebuyers with the peace of mind they deserve while protecting the interests of people selling their homes – for today’s market and in the future.”

The policy includes a cancellation fee if buyers decide to back out. The fee is approximately 0.25 per cent or $250 for every $100,000 of the home’s sale price.

Robinson said the policy came out of consultations conducted by the B.C. Financial Services Authority — a crown corporation responsible for regulating the financial service sector. Consultations included a “wide range” of real estate industry stakeholders, including home inspectors, appraisers, realtors and academics, as well as representatives from the legal and financial services sectors.

B.C. will be the first province to implement a “homebuyer protection period”.

The announcement came just one day after Robinson announced the speculation and vacancy tax would expand to housing markets in Squamish, Lions Bay, Ladysmith, North Cowichan, Cowichan Lake and Duncan.

READ MORE: B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax set to expand to parts of Vancouver Island by 2023

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Primary health care `collapsing’ in B.C. rural communities, critics say
Next story
Summerland reservoir upgrade completed under budget

Just Posted

Veteran Vernon broadcaster Betty Selin has accepted an invitation from the Vernon Community Radio Society to be its honourary fundraising campaign chairperson. (Photo submitted)
Vernon Community Radio startup delayed

Premier John Horgan was in Vernon June 25, 2022 meeting with the Vernon Fire Rescue Services team along with his NDP counterparts. (VFRS photo)
Showcasing Vernon to the province

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosted their annual hazardous household waste roundup event in Creston on Sept. 19. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of the rec centre for the four-hour event, and one-by-one they lined up and were met by volunteers who sorted through and organized whatever electronics and other hazardous items they had to offer. Volunteers from the Creston Fire Rescue, RDCK, Terrapure Environmental and other organizations sifted through large quantities of car batteries, paint, computers, TVs, DVDs, household cleaners, lightbulbs and more. Following the event, the waste was sent to a disposable facility in Kelowna for further sorting and disposal. In addition to Creston, the RDCK hosted hazardous roundup events in Kaslo, Castlegar, Silverton and Nakusp throughout the month of September. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

Deb Heale from the host Spallumcheen Golf and Country gets out of sand trouble on the 10th hole during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

Pop-up banner image ×