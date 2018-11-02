B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Conservation officers charged two hunters from the Lower Mainland last week near Princeton.

RCMP received a complaint Thursday of illegal hunting on Black Mine Road, according to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We attended and found two males from the Lower Mainland had shot a deer in a no-shooting area and on private property,” he said. The deer was seized and donated to a First Nations community, and the men were charged under the Wildlife Act with illegal harvest of wildlife and discharging a fire arm in a no-shooting area.

Parsons said the combined fines totalled about $1,000.

“They were remorseful,” he said. “They said they saw the deer and panicked. It was actually shot within a couple of hundred metres from a residence so it’s fortunate that only the deer was injured.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian
Next story
Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

Just Posted

Vernon’s Towers off to Russia

World Age Group trampoline championships

RCMP launches pedestrian safety campaign

The RCMP is working to launch the Heads Up! pedestrian safety campaign.

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Brutus Beefcake headlines Okanagan wrestling tour

The WWE legend reflects on the record B.C. tour of 32 events in 32 days

Okanagan real estate sales climb

Nine per cent more sales in October than September, but down Okanagan-wide over same time last year

Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

Interior B.C. town floods

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

The federal government had previously committed to five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels and had been considering a sixth

Most Read