The health and stability of the lake shore are crucial to the survival of kokanee salmon. Photo: Jim Bailey

B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays

Groups say BC Hydro and FortisBC have violated Fisheries Act for decades

The Yaqan Nukiy Lower Kootenay Band and B.C. Wildlife Federation say hydro dams in southeastern B.C. are responsible for decades of harm to kokanee salmon because of unnatural and artificially fluctuating water levels.

They are asking the federal fisheries minister to investigate B.C. Hydro and FortisBC, alleging the companies have violated the Fisheries Act in multiple ways for decades.

“It is a strange world that we live in,” said BCWF executive director Jesse Zeman, “where we have to ask the Government of Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans to follow its own rules.”

Zeman was referring to section 35 of the federal Fisheries Act, which prohibits any work that would result in “the harmful alteration, disruption or destruction of fish habitat.”

The University of Victoria Environmental Law Centre is assisting the groups with this initiative.

In an Aug. 16 letter to Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Dianne Lebouthillier, the law centre explained that changes in lake levels and the hydrology of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake caused by the operation of dams run by BC Hydro (Corra Linn built in 1932 and Duncan in 1967) and Fortis (Kootenay Canal dam completed in 1976) have severely depressed the genetically distinct populations of kokanee salmon.

The kokanee are a land-locked salmon that do not migrate. Kokanee in the West Arm are a distinct population consisting of shore spawners and stream spawners.

Shore spawners lay their eggs in shoreline gravel, and after they hatch in the spring, the fry reside on the shoreline for several weeks before moving to the open waters.

