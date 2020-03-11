(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

ALSO READ: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

ALSO READ: Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaimmigrantsLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner of Lake Country’s infamous Airport Inn on probation for assault charge
Next story
Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Just Posted

Vernon’s Monahan Agency to close in May

‘We had a wild ride and it dwindled down to nothing,’: Tom Monahan

Post-addictions programs in Okanagan receive support

Supported programs in Okanagan focus on supporting safety and harm-reduction efforts

Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Library users who provide feedback for strategic plan will be entered to win VR headset

Enderby to become ‘bear aware’ with faster garbage collection

City’s collection contractor adding second truck and crew to finish routes in half the time

Vernon police nab two after string of parking meter thefts

39 parking meters were targeted in the downtown core last week

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Sonia Furstenau cancels Okanagan leadership tour due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cowichan Valley MLA was scheduled to come to Peachland on Mar. 12

Kelowna chef to take on Top Chef Canada

Brock Bowes joins season eight of the show on the Food Network April 13

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

WATCH: Toilet paper frenzy continues at Kelowna Costco

Some people were seen with as much as ten packages of toilet paper leaving store

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Coquihalla opens after semi crash near Merritt

Heavy delays are expected heading southbound near Falls Lake

Summerland Landfill recognized for oil collection work

Facility one of 30 to receive B.C. Used Oil Management Association honours for top collector

Most Read