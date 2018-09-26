Katelyn Noble went missing in Saskatchewan in 2007. (RCMP)

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

A B.C. inmate is facing charges in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Mission girl after a years-long investigation that spanned multiple provinces.

Katelyn Marie Noble had moved to Saskatchewan shortly before her disappearance on Aug. 27, 2007 and was last seen in Radisson, a community northwest of Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, police arrested Eduard Viktorovit Baranec at a federal penitentiary in B.C. He is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a human body

In a news release, Saskatchewan RCMP called the investigation into Noble’s death “extensive and complex.”

“The 11-year long investigation has spanned the country from Ontario to British Columbia,” police said.

“It has been a long and stressful period for her family and today, investigators hope these developments begin to provide Katelyn’s family with some measure of comfort.”

Baranec was scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality
Next story
Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Just Posted

Construction continues at Greater Vernon recycling facility

Entrace upgrades being Oct. 1

Late Vernon council candidate removed from ballot

David Hesketh passed away during election campaign; Victoria confirms name to be removed from ballot

Press problems cause Vernon Morning Star delays

Unfortunately most drivers work or go to school so many papers will be late or delivered tomorrow.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan-Shuswap organization revamps website

City of Vernon finance department wins major award

Vernon department honoured by Government Finance Officers Association for its budget

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Biodanza dance is back in Vernon

Classes every Friday at the Centre for Spiritual Living

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Vernon Film Society screening an intimate wartime epic

Les Gardiennes screens Oct. 3

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Okanagan Screen Arts shows hauntingly poignant biography

McQueen screens Oct. 1

Most Read