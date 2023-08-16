Selina Robinson, B.C.’s minister of post-secondary education, says a $48 million investment by the province to help Capilano University purchase the former Quest University campus for a total of $63.2 million will help the growing Sea-to-Sky region. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. invests $48 million in new Capilano University campus in Squamish

Capilano assumes ownership of what was formerly the private Quest University campus

The demise of a private university has led to the expansion of a public university to Squamish, with the provincial government picking up most of the tab.

Capilano University has received $48 million from the province to help purchase the former Quest University campus in Squamish for a total of $63.2 million following the closure of the private institution in April 2023.

Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson announced the funding Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Capilano University purchased the 18-acre property including 12,234 square-metres of existing university infrastructure from Primacorp, a real estate, investment management and health care company. Located in Vancouver, Primacorp had previously billed itself as Canada’s largest provider of private post-secondary education.

Primacorp started to circulate a public posting for the property shortly after the university declared on Feb. 23 that it would close indefinitely at the end of April citing finances. Primacorp had previously paid $43 million for the land and university buildings after Quest filed for financial protection. Under the agreement with Primacrop, Quest leased its former property, with Primacrop providing various recruitment and marketing services.

While Quest University had started with great hopes in advertising itself as a liberal-arts-science-oriented alternative to traditional public universities, the small institution with a student body of 200 at the time of its closure generated no shortage of headlines in Squamish, even before Primacorp arrived in Oct. 2020. They included internal disputes spilling into the courts and disagreement with the Town of Squamish over development charges.

But the idea of a post-secondary institution in a community the size of Squamish (just under 24,000, 2021 census) located between Whistler and North Vancouver in the growing Sea-to-Sky region and the nearby Sunshine Coast also always had its supporters.

