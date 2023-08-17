Authorities warn of ‘difficult days’ ahead as new fires expected to sweep across B.C.

What some might call a perfect storm of weather conditions will challenge firefighting efforts across British Columbia during the next two days, as the province expects to receive 55 evacuees from the Northwest Territories with more on the horizon.

Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma issued the warning during her weekly update Thursday morning (Aug. 17). Health minister Adrian Dix and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston also participated in the update.

Ralston opened the update with an acknowledgment of the situation in the Northwest Territories, which he described as a “rapidly evolving situation.” He then warned of “difficult days” ahead in the face of changing conditions.

“We are preparing for our own extreme fire behaviour this week due to the convergence of dry lightning, strong winds and drought conditions,” he said.

Senior provincial emergency staff including Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations with the BC Wildfire Service; Jonathan Boyd, hydrologist with River Forecast Centre; and Connie Chapman, acting director of the water management branch with the Forests Ministry, joined the ministers during the update.

Chapman echoed Ralston’s warnings.

“This weather event has the potential to be the most challenging 24 to 48 hours of the summer from a fire perspective,” he said. “We are expecting significant growth and we are expecting our resources to be challenged from north to south over the next 48 hours.”

Both Chapman and Ma then underscored the seriousness of the situation by urging residents to follow evacuation orders.

“(I) want to emphasize that an evacuation order is not the time to wait and see, especially not under the conditions that are being forecasted,” Ma said.