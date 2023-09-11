A Nanaimo lawyer was fined for sharing “locker-room talk” gossip with a client two years ago. (Stock photo)

A Nanaimo lawyer was fined for sharing “locker-room talk” gossip with a client two years ago. (Stock photo)

B.C. lawyer fined for sexual history gossip about member of judiciary

Lawyer shared ‘locker-room talk’ gossip two years ago that made client uncomfortable

A Nanaimo lawyer was fined by his regulatory body for “locker-room”-style gossiping that made a client uncomfortable.

According to a Law Society of British Columbia decision on Aug. 31, published Sept. 8, Nanaimo lawyer Brett Robert Vining was fined $7,500 to resolve misconduct relating to inappropriate comments he made to a client in 2021.

The decision found that the lawyer shared a “locker-room talk” rumour about the sexual history of a member of the judiciary.

The law society was told that the lawyer “seemed full of delight when he relayed the story and it carried on for some length of time,” though the lawyer claimed those contentions were exaggerated.

He acknowledged that he made the comments, which the law society said were “discourteous, uncivil, offensive or otherwise inconsistent with a lawyer’s obligation to maintain a courteous and respectful attitude toward the court.”

The hearing panel took into consideration the lawyer’s professional conduct record, which included mishandling of cash receipts in 2021.

He must pay a fine of $7,500 and costs of $1,000.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo lawyer suspended for misconduct in representing ‘Lost Canadians’

Lawyers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets maximum rent increase for 2024 at 3.5%
Next story
Cops for Kids cycle tour makes a stop in Grand Forks

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was quickly able to dispel a fire that was started in a dumpster. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon firefighters thwart dumpster fire

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are visiting the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior Monday to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby, here seen in West Kelowna on Aug. 22, used the occasion of Monday’s visit to announce a task force to deal with climate-related emergencies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
B.C. launches task force to deal with climate emergencies

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior today to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby holds a press conference at a reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Premier headed to B.C. Interior to meet wildfire victims, responders

The NOYFSS will be hosting the two workshops for diabetes support. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Diabetes support workshops coming to Vernon

Pop-up banner image