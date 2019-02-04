The fountain in front of the B.C. Legislature froze over Monday morning. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

Victoria isn’t missing out on the Island-wide cold snap, not even at the Legislature.

The fountain at the front steps of the B.C. Legislature crystallized into a sputtering icicle display Monday morning, giving promise of a cold day.

On Monday morning the temperature in Victoria was -4.8 C, but felt more like -12 with windchill, with light flurries.

ALSO READ: Winter driving conditions on the Malahat

The cold isn’t set to stop anytime soon. Environment Canada forecasts a chance of more flurries for Monday night and Tuesday morning in Greater Victoria, with a high of 0 C and overnight temperatures -5 C. A chance of flurries are predicted until Friday.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools open despite snow

While the cold isn’t pleasant, it can sure be picturesque.

Do you have some icy photos to share? Send us an email, Tweet or Facebook message.

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The fountain in front of the B.C. Legislature froze over Monday morning. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Previous story
Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted
Next story
New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Just Posted

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

New child care centre in Whitevale raising funds

Campaign for 6,250-square foot facility set to open this summer near Lavington and Lumby

Vernon Top 20 Under 40 first five named

The annual award highlights community supporters and business owners under the age of 40

UPDATED: Fire destroys Coldstream home

Family of five displaced following Monday morning blaze

Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SIlverStar Fire Department is taking bids Feb. 16

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

North Okanagan Knights offence goes south

KIJHL: Knights suffer pair of shutout defeats with playoff positions changing

Most Read