Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

British Columbia’s election campaign continues today after a turbulent day for the Liberals.

The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness would not be representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics.

Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013, and his name and party affiliation will remain on the ballot for the Oct. 24 election.

ALSO READ: BC Liberals cut ties with Chilliwack-Kent candidate Throness

The campaign saw NDP Leade r John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson take verbal shots at each over in a radio debate on Thursday, as each criticized the other party’s performance in government.

Horgan challenged Wilkinson about the record of past Liberal governments, saying its policies hurt the province, while Wilkinson said Horgan’s New Democrats have been in government since 2017 but haven’t achieved much.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau went after Horgan and Wilkinson on energy policy and climate initiatives, arguing they support subsidizing the energy industry rather than investing in a green economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident to appear in court next month
Next story
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Just Posted

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

dog.
Morning Start: Dogs like squeaky toys because they mimic the screams of their prey

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

Copy Cut Fashions is offering sewing lessons again starting Oct. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon sewing studio takes advantage of COVID-19 pause

Copy Cut Fashions owner Dawne Whelpley made the most of quarantine

How to be an Ally is a free webinar taking place on Oct. 27, 2020, hosted by the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, the Okanagan Regional Library and the Restorative Justice Society - North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Learn to be an ally against racism in the North Okanagan

Local organizations are hosting How to be an Ally, an online workshop, on Oct. 27

The City of Vernon is accepting applications for the Council Discretionary Grants until 4 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020. (Pixabay photo)
Deadline looming for Vernon Council Discretionary Grant applications

Community-based organizations, registered societies and non-profits may apply until Nov. 2

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No vacancy: COVID-19 changing rental dynamics in Revelstoke

Many say it’s far harder to find housing this fall than years prior

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Last winter in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Second snowfall warning in a week for Revelstoke

Up to 20 cm is expected

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

(File photo)
One person wounded after gunshots ring out in Kamloops

Local schools in the vicinity have been requested to secure and hold for the time being

Most Read