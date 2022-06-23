The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of Henry Garcia Molina

The Integrated Homicide Team has arrested a man in connection to a 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler.

On June 22, 2022, with assistance from E Division Major Crime’s integrated surveillance team and support from the Richmond RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty.

Jhooty has been charged with manslaughter for his involvement in the stabbing of 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Molina died in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021 at the Whistler Medical Clinic from stab wounds.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

