Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Following an hours-long standoff Thursday (March 25) north of Courtenay, a 55-year-old man was taken into RCMP custody after police warned the public to stay away from the area.

Around 1 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP asked the public to avoid the area of Graham, Cornwall and Pickering roads due to an ongoing police incident at a residence in the area. Police noted the incident was confined to a residence and the public was not considered to be at risk.

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator that quickly turned confrontational. RCMP said a gunshot was fired and aimed at the SPCA officer.

Frontline members, street crimes members, Major Crime Unit members, and traffic section members all rushed to the scene to find the man who allegedly fired the rifle back inside his residence and the SPCA officer uninjured, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release.

“The RCMP Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, worked with the occupants for several hours to come outside before making entry into the residence. We had officers in the area attending nearby residences to advise them of the situation and ensure their ongoing safety, while at the same time, advising members of the public to avoid the area. Everybody was co-operative and supportive.”

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA confirmed the incident involving their officer and a scheduled visit to check on the welfare of some animals.

“The officer was physically unharmed, but obviously very shaken up,” she added.

Around 8 p.m., RCMP successfully arrested the man without incident, who is expected to face several charges.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland council approves downtown cannabis store
Next story
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Just Posted

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, during the final match of the 2020 Sofia Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil named B.C.’s Athlete of the Year

The tennis pro had quite the year on the ATP Tour

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking for feedback on the redesign of its website. A survey is open until April 5, 2021. (Pixabay photo)
North Okanagan regional district seeks feedback on website redesign

Head to the RDNO’s current website to have your say on how it could be improved

Vernon’s Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre saw a sharp rise in reported cases of child abuse or sexual assault following periods of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We have a responsibility to intervene’: Pandemic worsens child abuse in Okanagan

The Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre has seen spikes in abuse cases following pandemic-induced school closures

Lake Country’s Baldeep Gill, 17, is in the volunteer spotlight for the work he’s doing in the community with the Lake Country Food Bank. (Photo submitted)
Service to others part of Lake Country teen’s world

Baldeep Gill, 17, is learning new skills and experiences by volunteering in the community

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad.<ins> She is hosting a virtual mental toughness camp over three nights in April open to athletes, parents and coaches.</ins> (shawneeharle.com photo)
Vernon coach hosts mental toughness camp

‘Mental toughness isn’t magic; it’s a skill,’ said Vernon basketball coach Shawnee Harle

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

A non-medical cannabis retail store has been proposed for 13219 Victoria Rd. N., Summerland. The proposal has received support from Summerland council. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council approves downtown cannabis store

School board voices opposition to store location

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More reports of stranger approaching children in Kelowna prompt investigation

Kelowna RCMP said they received another report of a man following children

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Most Read