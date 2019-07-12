Robert Wayne Calvert is facing a dozen child sex and child pornography charges from over a three year period between 2015 and 2018. (RCMP)

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Police are looking for information about a Chilliwack man facing a dozen child sex assault and child pornography offences following a one-year RCMP investigation.

Robert Wayne Calvert, born in 1970, was arrested June 19 following allegations dating from January 2015 to January 2018, including: three counts of sexual interference; three counts of sexual assault; one count of invitation to sexual touching; two counts of making child pornography; one count of distributing child pornography; one count of accessing child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography.

• RELATED: Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

• RELATED: Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Charges were worn against Calvert on these charges in June, according to a Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.

“Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions,” said Const. Blaine Wiese. “We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency.”

There is a publication ban on the 12 charges sworn this June, but a search of Court Services Online shows that Calvert made a first appearance on two child pornography charges in October 2018. He pleaded not guilty on Feb. 5, 2019 in Chilliwack provincial court and a three-day trial is scheduled starting Oct. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information about Calvert is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

