A spotted pond turtle, one of six endangered species a Vancouver man smuggled into Canada. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

A Vancouver man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle in 19 live turtles into Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Li Wan was ordered to pay $18,000 after violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

In a Monday news release, authorities say Wan pleaded guilty to smuggling 19 turtles, with 16 different breeds, across the border into Canada.

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered and require a permit to bring into the country.

All 19 turtles were seized from Wan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap
Next story
Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

Just Posted

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

Special program gives free bike rides to seniors and less able-bodied persons

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Most Read