B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

International police operation Interpol have listed a Victoria man as a person of interest.

Sebastien Jack Pierre Normandin, 47, was the suspect of a domestic violence incident in Victoria in late December of 2016.

Normandin fled at the time despite two counts of attempted murder, allegedly in connection with a serious vehicle collision involving a former girlfriend that occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 of 2016. Police were called to the collision in the 1000 block of Gillespie Place in Victoria.

The 1.9-metre-tall (6-foot-5), 200-pound Normandin has been reported as the same Normandin who missed bail in the fall and who posts semi-regularly to social media, has a PhD in history and makes philosophical posts.

Normandin has a red notice status with Interpol – an equivalent to an international warrant – and is believed to have fled Canada to another country.

He’s wanted for attempt murder (times two), assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with conditions.

Previous story
Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court
Next story
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Davis: Kelowna’s movie news and reviews

Simply titled Winchester, this horror movie separates itself from others in its genre

Police return to neighbourhood of shooting

Three police vehicles and officers in same Vernon block as Jan. 6 incident

School District seeking input on reno plans

The district is seeking public input on how to proceed with changes to Lumby schools

Okanagan filmmakers need your help

Gotcha! a web project created by a Kelowna native, needs votes to continue the series

Lead female choreographers celebrated with Ballet Kelowna

Tonight’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

The North Okanagan Community Life Society gearing up for annual Art and Wine Gala

Tickets are on sale now

B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Ebbett stoked for Olympic hockey

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett will play for Canada in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Most Read