Shaun Nugent was known for rescuing people, both friends and strangers a celebnration of life for the Langley man was told. (Courtesy Nugent family)

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

When Shaun Nugent jumped into a lake to rescue a woman from drowning, it was an act that was very much in character, speakers at a celebration of life for the Langley man said.

About 400 people packed the Brookswood Senior Centre Saturday afternoon to pay tribute to Nugent, who died the day after he pulled a swimmer in distress from Mission’s Hayward Lake on July 27.

READ MORE: A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, Good Samaritan dies

Nugent was described as the type of person who would respond to a friend’s request for help at any hour of the day or night and would just as readily come to the aid of a stranger.

At the celebration of life for Nugent, his wife Lianne described how her husband once interrupted an evening out to help a homeless man get ready for a job interview, by buying the man he’d just met a razor, soap, bread, sandwich meat and clean socks.

He was “a stand-up guy,” she related, “a straight talker, a dad, a coach, a hero.”

There were cheers and laughter as she described her husband as someone who “lived his life at full volume,” whose language could be colourful, but would open doors and pull out chairs for her.

She described how he would take a beer glass home from a night out, but cover the cost in the tip he left behind.

He was a “full-on dad” to his three children, is the way she put it.

“He wanted to make sure his little girl married a great man and he wanted his sons to be great men,” she told the audience.

His life mission was to make her happy, and he succeeded, she said.

“We had a love that was so big and so rare, and we cherished it,” she said.

“Our love was steady, constant and true.”

His last act of heroism wasn’t the rescue at the lake, she maintained, but instead it was the time he spent with his children on what turned out be his last day.

A family friend who identified herself as “Melody” told the audience she will never forget Shaun’s “big bear hug,” and how he “laughed from his belly.”

His brother, R.J. said Shaun was “absolutely everything to me,” and describned how they used to argue “who would go first.”

A business partner praised him as a “straight ttalker [who was] sincere as hell.”

He said Nugent would put in 14- to 16-hour days and work Saturdays to delivered on his promises.

“Truly fearless” is how another family friend described Nugent, recalling a fishing trip when the water was so rough the boat literally went airborne off a big wave and after it came down, safely, Nugent yelled “that was awesome! Let’s do it again!”

After the celebration of life a barbecue was planned, with attendees encouraged to share more stories about Nugent’s life.

In the reception foyer outside the hall, one wall was covered with photos of Nugent and his family.

No cameras or recording devices were allowed at the celebration of life at the family’s request, but the Langley Advance Times was permitted to attend and take notes.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Meet Vernon’s newest homeless outreach team
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Just Posted

IPE Parade draws near

Armstrong’s 120th Interior Provincial Exhibition starts next Wednesday, Aug. 28

Meet Vernon’s newest homeless outreach team

The Vernon Homeless Outreach Team makes its first formal appearance Aug. 28 at Upper Room Mission

Vernon Pizza Huts raise dough for diabetes research

Vernon Pizza Hut locations raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Downstairs renter of torched Vernon home a British Army veteran, new Canadian

Owen Wilson was just beginning to settle into life in Canada when the blaze occurred

Smiles all around at O’Keefe Ranch’s Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day took place Aug. 18. at the historic O’Keefe Ranch

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

Man shot near Coalmont airlifted to hospital

A man was shot near Coalmont B.C. Saturday afternoon. The victim was… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Okanagan Nation bringing overdose awareness to Syilx Okanagan communities

The Purple Ribbon Campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 28

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Most Read