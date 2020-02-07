B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public to help locate 44-year-old John Wilfred John who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are asking for tips about 44-year-old John Wilfred John, who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats.

According to a police press release, the warrants for John stem from an incident Jan. 6, when he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and assaulted her in the process.

Warrants have been issued for John’s arrest, but investigators have been unable to locate him.

John is white, 5’4”, 155 pounds, and has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

John JOHN, yes, that's his name, is wanted for a number of really violent stuff, including kidnapping, assault , threats, you name it. Lets bring him into the fold https://t.co/VeI94IR9vM pic.twitter.com/4VCFy4IvXq — Crime Stoppers (@NanaimoCS) February 6, 2020

