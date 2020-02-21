The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) stated on their website Thursday that while suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C. (Photo - Pixabay)

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

A registered massage therapist in Penticton has been suspended until further notice due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) stated on their website Thursday that while suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

This suspension replaces a previous order which required Krekic to have a chaperone present at all times during consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of female patients, and regular reporting on the use of chaperones.

This new order stems from a complaint made on Nov. 21, 2019, containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In total, the college’s inquiry committee has nine investigation files open pertaining to Krekic. These include multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from one complaint, six complaints by other female patients, and two files opened in the committee’s own motion.

Its alleged the sexual misconduct involving one female patient happened in the presence of a chaperone and her complaint “raises a number of allegations, spanning multiple months and conduct from the treatment room to AA’s living quarters,” the college’s statement reads.

It goes on to call the allegations “extremely serious.”

The panel also noted that the alleged conduct raises issues of vulnerability and power imbalance.

The college clarified that suspensions ordered are made to protect the public during an investigation or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.

They also clarified that measures taken pertain to allegations that are unproven, unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the committee’s investigation.

The public notice by the CMTBC can be found online here.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual misconduct

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP volunteers sought for Vernon, Lumby
Next story
Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

Just Posted

RCMP volunteers sought for Vernon, Lumby

Core classroom training set to begin this spring

$55K consultation fees for Vernon to dump effluent in lake

Savings from pumping reclaimed water to reservoir to cover costs

Stinky situation for some in Vernon

Unexpected issue disrupted Thursday’s garbage service, Saturday pickup scheduled

Armstrong Kin Club celebrates 100

All-Canadian service club gives back to communities from coast to coast

Vernon firefighters respond to car fire

No smoke or visible flames seen in Bella Vista Road incident

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Gas drops below a dollar per litre in Penticton

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Pawsative Pups: You have a new puppy, now what?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Sewer service planned for South Okanagan community of Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen plans to extend Okanagan Falls system into Kaleden

Most Read