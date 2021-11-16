A volunteer operates a boat while rescuing people stranded due to floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister discourages travel as crews work to assess flood damage on all shuttered highways

While crews work tirelessly to rescue those stuck in flood-ravaged regions of southern B.C. and get them back to safety, the province’s public safety minister is urging travellers to avoid areas hit by the atmospheric river weather event.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a news conference Tuesday (Nov. 16) that the 150 people stuck between two slides along Highway 7 near Agassiz have been rescued, and crews are continuing to help people evacuate Merritt and other areas along Highway 5.

“I encourage everyone to be flexible with their travel plans,” he said. “That said, now is not the time to travel.”

Transportation Minister Rob Flemming said that geotechnical engineers are assessing the various arteries impacted by mud and rock slides before repair plans are created.

“That is our number one priority getting our roadways back up in action,” he said, adding that heavy equipment crews are prepared to begin fixing roadways to get supply chains moving again.

Every road closed connecting the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to the rest of Canada are currently closed due to flooding.

Highway 3 currently appears the most promising to open, although an exact timeline was not details Tuesday.

Crews are also working to create a corridor to emergency traffic between Hope and the rest of the Lower Mainland.

More to come.

