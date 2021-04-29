FILE – A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

The number of people who lost their lives to illicit drug overdoses in 2021 hit 498 as of March, the BC Coroner’s Service reported Thursday (April 29).

Data shows that 158 people died in March, tying the all-time record for that month, set in March 2018. It’s the most fatal overdoses ever recorded in the first three months of the year, with last month’s deaths marking a 41 per cent increase from March 2020.

Deaths continue to largely take place in private residences and no fatalities were recorded at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites. Only Vancouver Coastal Health saw more deaths in other residences such as in hotels, motels, rooming houses, single room occupancy, shelters, social and supportive housing than private ones.

So far this year, the highest number of overdose deaths have been in Fraser Health with 171 and Vancouver Coastal Health with 237, making up 62 per cent of all fatalities this year. The highest rates however were in Northern Health with 57 deaths per 100,000 and Vancouver Coastal Health with 38 per 100,000. The overall rate in B.C. is at 38 deaths per 100,000.

Preliminary data showed that 84 per cent of deaths so far this year have have been related to fentanyl, compared to 86 per cent last year. The even more toxic carfentanil has been detected in 48 drug toxicity deaths so far this year, 18 of them in March. In all of 2020, the drug was found in 65 deaths.

Men continued to make up the majority of deaths at 80 per cent and those aged 30 to 59 made up 69 per cent of fatalities.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

opioids

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We miss her:’ Father of Alberta teen who died convinced she had COVID-19 variant
Next story
Ontario to give all workers 3 paid sick days, reimburse businesses

Just Posted

Amanda Homeniuk of Shambhala Clothing was named the 2021 winner of the Enterprize Challenge, presented by Community Futures North Okanagan and VantageOne Credit Union, after her final pitch Wednesday, April 28. (Contributed)
Vernon’s boho boutique crowned Enterprize Challenge champion

Shambhala Clothing and its new owner take top prize valued around $20K in Dragon’s Den-style contest

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hall’s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

Tim Hortons Awards calling for nominations for athlete, team and leadership in sports

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)
Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

Abbeyfield House recognizes Margaret Naylor

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Osoyoos woman Sharon Dennison scored big with a winning Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket that earned her $50,000. (BCLC)
Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

Winning ticket purchased from 7-Eleven on Main Street

The pink supermoon rises over the Shuswap on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (File photo)
Column: Looking forward to May supermoon, June solar eclipse

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Duncan B.C. native Rick Fall made his way through Salmon Arm on Wednesday, April 28, during the early days of his cross-country run, from Victoria to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to raise money for Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities

Rick Fall wants to raise $300,000 for Make-A-Wish and Childhood Cancer Canada

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Most Read