Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a house fire in Calgary Saturday night. (NHL)

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

A B.C. hockey player is expected to make ‘a full recovery’ after he was injured in a reported house fire in Calgary on Saturday night.

North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive, who plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, was injured along with Ryan Vandervlis and team alumnus Matt Alfaro, the team confirmed in a statement.

Bellerive is a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and the NHL said the young player is expected to be okay.

“Assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery,” the league’s statement read.

