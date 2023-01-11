B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient

Patient was ‘highly vulnerable’ and had only recently been released from care, regulatory college found

A B.C. nurse is being disciplined for having a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable former psychiatric patient of hers.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a consent agreement between it and Katelynn Somerset on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

In it, Somerset admits starting the sexual relationship with her former client shortly after they were discharged from psychiatric care. The college describes the patient as “highly vulnerable.”

Somerset agrees to a six-month suspension of her nursing registration, remedial education in boundaries and accountability, and certain limits of the types of work duties she is allowed to do in the future.

The college says the conduct in question happened between February and May 2021.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom suing Mission school district, says son was sexually abused by 5 boys

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Second escaped inmate who murdered Greater Victoria man sentenced to life in jail
Next story
UPDATE: City of Vernon to guard against cyberattacks

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

City of Vernon staff are recommending that council buy insurance to guard against cyber attacks. Council will review the report at its next meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Pixabay photo)
UPDATE: City of Vernon to guard against cyberattacks

The City of Vernon is expected to discuss a notion of motion to create a diversity, equity and inclusivity strategy at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 9. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon councillor’s motions for diversity strategy passes