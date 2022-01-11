A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. parents told to have a ‘low threshold’ for keeping sick kids home from school

Any fever should result in child staying home from the classroom

B.C.’s provincial health officer said that while it can be hard to distinguish a COVID-19 infection in children from another virus, parents should err on the side of caution and keep their children home.

“You know your kids,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Tuesday (Jan. 11), the first pandemic update since all kids returned to school the day before. Students returned to classrooms that will look much like they did before children left in December, with masks and daily health checks required but not cohorts. Staff and student assemblies and meetings will be held virtually due to the more infectious Omicron variant spreading rapidly in B.C. Parents will not be notified for every case, however. Instead, families will only be told if COVID-19 infections lead to a significant drop in attendance or a functional school or classroom closure.

However, parents need a “low threshold” for keeping their children home, Henry added, noting that parents should consider their kids exposure risks and what else is happening in their social circles.

A runny nose can be a sign of many things, she said, but that children with any sort of fever must stay home.

READ MORE: B.C. vaccine protection holding as Omicron spreads, Dr. Henry says

READ MORE: K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: New Chief (Kukpi7) elected for Splatsin
Next story
Murder charge in 2017 Vernon homicide still viable, inquiry finds

Just Posted

An inquiry has found that Richard William Fairgrieve’s murder charge in relation to the death of William Bartz in 2017 is still viable, despite Fairgrieve having been found unfit for trial in January 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Murder charge in 2017 Vernon homicide still viable, inquiry finds

Kelowna’s Jeff Richard (second from left) throwing third stones for skip Brent Pierce (rom left), second Jared Kolomaya and lead Nicholas Meister won the B.C. Men’s Curling Championship in Kamloops to advance to the Tim Hortons Brier. (Curl BC Photo)
Kelowna curler heading to third Brier; Vernon skip’s streak ends

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry will appear in Vernon court Feb. 7, 2022, to fix a trial date. (Facebook photo)
Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder to be set in February

The Vernon Vipers picked up defenceman Cade McNelly from the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants on Monday’s BCHL Trade Deadline Day. McNelly, who spent the better part of four seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, is one of three new players acquired by the Snakes. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Vipers add duo with WHL experience