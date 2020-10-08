BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan, and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

British Columbia’s party leaders offered a glimpse into how they would stimulate economic recovery from the pandemic if elected to government in a virtual discussion hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The stakes are high for members of the board, one in four of whom said in a survey that they don’t expect to survive more than 12 months under the current economic conditions.

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver and only 40 per cent of businesses expect to return to regular operations in the wake of the pandemic.

NDP Leader John Horgan emphasized the party’s record navigating the province through the pandemic with initiatives like the Restart Plan that gave $300 million in grants to businesses and the loosening of some liquor laws for restaurants and the hospitality sector.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau touted her party’s plan for universal early childhood education and initiatives like transit investments that would make Greater Vancouver an attractive place to live.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said he would eliminate a two per cent income tax for small businesses and the speculation tax and begin construction on a Massey bridge.

READ MORE: B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

READ MORE: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court
Next story
B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Just Posted

Vernon school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Vernon woman plans march to end systemic racism in health care

Local Indigenous advocate organizes event in honour of Joyce Echaquan

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

North Okanagan district launching new dog licensing program

RDNO partners with Ontario-based company to provide convenient, accessible registration

RCMP seek info on missing Armstrong man

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

The suspect had just been released from jail when he allegedly twice assaulted a 25-year-old woman

Most Read