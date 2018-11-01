Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe recommends opioid users have a supply of Nalaxone on hand.

opioid crisis

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

B.C. pharmacists will soon be required to undergo special training designed to reduce the stigma and increase knowledge to combat the province’s staggering opioid overdose crisis.

The BC Pharmacy Association and College of Pharmacists BC announced Thursday that it launched a new opioid agonist treatment training program, which every community pharmacist will be required to complete by March 31, 2021.

One pharmacist from every pharmacy in the province will be trained by next summer.

The training, which is in line with BC Centre on Substance Use guidelines released earlier this year, will include in-person workshops and online self-study components, the association said.

READ MORE: B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

READ MORE: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Addictions Minister Judy Darcy called the training “unlike anything else available to pharmacists in Canada.”

B.C. has been hit with the majority of overdose deaths across the country since 2016, with about 80 per cent involving the deadly illicit drug fentanyl.

The total cost of the project is estimated at approximately $2.2 million, with $950,500 in funding from Health Canada and about $1.1 million through to the end of 2021-22 by the province. Remaining costs to deliver the program will be covered through training registration fees.

READ MORE: Free naloxone kits now available at pharmacies across B.C.

READ MORE: As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

BC Pharmacy Association CEO Geraldine Vance said while community pharmacists have been dispensing methadone since the 1990s, treatments now include a variety of options.

“As treatment options continue to increase, so does the role of pharmacists in helping their patients access the supports that meet their specific needs,” Vance said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carbon price not exempt from GST
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP wins unanimous motion support

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

More than 33,000 smiles shared in Vernon

All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s capital campaign.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP wins unanimous motion support

Mel Arnold calls for study on Ottawa approach to preventing, managing invasive mussels species

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Online volunteer registration open for Vernon Special Olympics

This will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted in Vernon.

The View from Here: No better time to stand together against hatred

The historical cycle of scapegoating Jews shows itself with the killings in Pittsburgh

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Most Read