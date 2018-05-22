Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

A piano teacher in the Lower Mainland taught in private homes for more than 20 years is facing more sexual assault charges.

Coquitlam resident Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin, whose company is called DM Piano School, faces an additional seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. Current allegations stretch back to 1998, RCMP said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

The latest charges were laid May 18. He has been released on a number of new conditions, including:

  • Not teaching piano to students under the age of 18
  • Not being alone with anyone under 18
  • Must tell students about the charges against him

Kubyshkin is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with white/blond hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a medium build. He speaks with a Russian accent. He is not previously known to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency number at 604-945-1550. Ask for the investigative support team, file #2018-1860.

