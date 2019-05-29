Rather than ban cellphones from schools, parents and educators should work to ensure young people are taught to use them responsibly, argues Beau Simpson. (Photo: Pixabay)

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

British Columbia says it will sharpen its consumer protection laws to provide cellphone customers with more complete information about their bills as it prepares to urge federal regulators to reduce fees.

Mike Farnworth acknowledges the province does not control fees, but can use its laws to ensure cellphone users have clear understanding of their service.

READ MORE: Opponents, business group pan John Horgan’s throne speech

He announced a public survey asking people to share their views and experiences about cellphone contracts to provide the government with information for their review of consumer protection laws.

Farnworth says he wants to hear from people about their cellphone complaints and whether they find their plans affordable.

The New Democrat government promised in its spring throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service and urge the federal government to deliver affordable billing options.

Farnworth says the survey runs until July 5 and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Similkameen search and rescue volunteer devastated from theft

Just Posted

Coldstream paddleboarder starts season strong

Lina Augaitis earned 4th place overall at the London Sup Open in England earlier this month

Handgun mail-order arrest has Armstrong tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Armstrong high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC Thunderbirds win national women’s team title

BBQ fundraiser gets children safety gear

PHOTOS: Brain Trust Canada and Vernon Silver Star Rotary team up for BBQ on May 29 until 1 p.m.

Vernon’s history in pictures

Today, a look at water being poured on Vernon’s new airport runway in the late 1940s

Vernon military tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Okanagan Military Tattoo win a chance to make video on how tattoo began

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

Similkameen search and rescue volunteer devastated from theft

Volunteer firefighter Josh Wollman asks residents to look out for stolen quad and gear

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Band performs at Polson Park

Photos: concert at Polson Park band shell on Saturday, May 25

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Vernon elementary school holds spring fair

Photos: BX Appleblossom Fair

Most Read