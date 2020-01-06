B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Police in B.C. will not have a say in whether or not they are interviewed for an officer-involved shooting, according to a decision that came down from the B.C. Court of Appeal Monday.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice David Harris, the duty of a police officer to cooperate with the Independent Investigation Office is “mandatory, not qualified.” The IIO investigates all police-related injuries in B.C. where someone suffers “significant” harm.

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police after the IIO wanted to interview officers in connection to a case where a man was fatally shot by police at the scene of a robbery on Nov. 10, 2016.

The Vancouver police asked the IIO for a pre-interview disclosure, which the police watchdog denied. The officers then declined to be interviewed, after which the IIO brought a petition to B.C. Supreme Court which asked for the officers to be ordered to attend.

In his decision, Harris wrote that police have a “duty to cooperate fully” with the IIO.

“Nothing in the wording of the statute supports the inference that police officers can withhold their cooperation with the investigation, if they disagree with the terms on which it is being conducted,” he noted.

ALSO READ: No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

ALSO READ: Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire
Next story
Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Just Posted

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Double dose of Lent jazzes it up with Vernon trio

Vernon Jazz Club hosts Lent/Fraser/Wall/Lent

WATCH: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Father-son duo Paul and Justin Moore perform Perfect Symphony

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won’t be dumped at Shuswap bison ranch

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Turtle Valley

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

Most Read