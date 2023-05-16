The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

B.C. police watchdog investigates after man injured during Kelowna arrest

Four people fled from an alleged stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning

The early morning arrest of four people in Kelowna is now being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

According to RCMP, officers in unmarked vehicles were following an allegedly stolen vehicle when it pulled over and four people exited about 4 a.m., May 16.

All attempted to flee the scene.

Officers along with a police service dog managed to take into custody one man, however, he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries during the arrest.

The three others were reportedly later arrested without issue.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the incident occurred and started an investigation into what took place during the arrest and how the injuries were sustained.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Motorcycle crashes Sunday, May 14 on Salmon River Road, passenger was airlifted from the scene. (File photo)
Motorcycle crashes on Salmon River Road near Silver Creek, passenger air-lifted

(Capital News)
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for B.C. Interior

A 19-year-old female has died following an ATV accident in Deline, according to Deline RCMP. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Motorcyclist injured in Coldstream crash

Jennifer Dieterich
RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon woman