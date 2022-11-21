B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby to lay out plans to tackle housing affordability crisis

Eby was housing minister before running for premier

British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today.

It’s one of the issues Eby said he planned to tackle just moments after he was sworn in on Friday.

Eby, who was housing minister before running for premier, released a housing plan during his leadership campaign aimed at addressing affordability, targeting speculators and protecting renters.

His proposed plan would fast-track affordable housing by speeding approvals, use government land for some projects, make all secondary suites across the province legal and allow homebuilders to replace a single-family house with up to three units on the same lot.

Eby said on Friday that he planned to “hit the ground running” and then set out two one-time payments for residents, to help mitigate inflation pressures for residents.

Yesterday, he announced a new public safety plan to increase enforcement on repeat violent offenders and expand mental-health crisis response teams.

RELATED: B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams

Housing

