Frame from Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan’s video analyzing the choices in B.C.’s referendum on voting systems focuses on the increased role of parties in determining the outcome of elections.

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Premier John Horgan says he’s prepared to a debate B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on the NDP-Green plan to change B.C.’s voting system, once municipal elections are out of the way.

Wilkinson called for a one-on-one debate after his summer tour of the province found many people aren’t even aware a referendum is happening, as Elections B.C. prepares to send out mail-in ballots to all registered voters starting Oct. 22.

In his September speech at their convention in Whistler, Horgan urged municipal leaders to take a “leap of faith” by choosing one of the three proportional representation systems offered on the ballot. Critics have seized on that comment to remind voters that it’s a leap of faith because two of the three systems are untried, and the size of new constituencies is only one of the things Horgan wants finalized after the last ballot is mailed in for counting on Nov. 30.

Elections B.C., the independent office that will start the referendum machinery as soon as the Oct. 20 municipal elections are over, describes the difference between the current “first past the post” system and the three proportional representation options picked by Attorney General David Eby.

• Voters will be represented by more than one MLA in their district, which will likely be larger than it is currently

• Smaller parties are more likely to elect MLAs, if they receive at least five per cent of the province-wide vote

• Coalitions or agreements between parties, like the one between the NDP and B.C. Greens that formed the present B.C. government, are “usually needed” in proportional representation

RELATED: Proportional representation means more parties, coalitions

One of the options picked by Eby, rural-urban proportional representation, is designed to address the biggest concern in rural B.C. regions, where ridings are already vast in size. It would impose multi-member districts only on urban areas.

Eby’s other choice, dual-member proportional, doubles riding size. Parties nominate two candidates, one designated “primary” and the other “secondary.”

Eby’s third option, mixed member proportional, gives parties the right to choose 40 per cent of their MLAs based on their share of the vote province-wide.

B.C. Liberal MLA Sam Sullivan has created a video that focuses on the loss of voter choice of MLA in all of the alternatives to first past the post, with parties gaining.

Supporters of proportional representation emphasize fairness, where 30 per cent of the vote produces 30 per cent of the seats. They promise collaboration instead of confrontation, and note that the NDP government has promised another chance to evaluate a new system after two B.C. elections.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Just Posted

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Diwali outfit sale preps Vernon for inaugural fest

Diwali in Vernon kicks off Oct. 9

Vernon Film Society screening based on acclaimed novel, The Wife

The Wife screens Oct. 17

Vernon Public Art Gallery welcomes new slate of exhibitions

Works of Jolene Mackie, Myron Campbell on display Oct. 11 until Dec. 19

Vernon event brings health literacy awareness to forefront

Event is Oct. 13

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Lake Country production an outrageous rock musical

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Oct. 11-13 and 18-20

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

PHOTOS: Vernon’s Davison Orchards hosts fall fest

Festival every weekend in October

Most Read