Premier John Horgan makes his address during the BC NDP virtual convention on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. (BC NDP)

B.C. Premier John Horgan says throat cancer prognosis is ‘very, very good’

Premier expected to start treatment over next couple of days

B.C.’s premier has been largely out of sight for the past few weeks as he battles a throat cancer diagnosis but he made a brief appearance at the BC NDP’s virtual convention on Saturday (Dec. 12) to offer an update on his condition and the party’s plans.

“My prognosis is very, very good – 90 per cent recovery based on the treatment plan that we have in place,” Premier John Horgan said during his virtual address of the convention. He said he would begin radiation therapy over the next number of days.

“I’m very optimistic for the future.”

Horgan first announced at the end of October that he would be undergoing throat surgery. A few days later, the premier announced that the biopsy had found a cancerous growth that would be treated with radiation therapy.

Since then, Horgan’s deputy, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, has largely taken on the premier’s public appearance duties.

During his convention address, Horgan thanked British Columbians for their well wishes and lauded the province’s health care system.

“I cannot say enough about how our health care system was there for me,” he said. “It’s strained by the pandemic, strained beyond belief but I continue to be in awe by the professionalism and the compassion shown by health-care workers every step of the way.”

