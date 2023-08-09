B.C. private school principal caught by ‘creep catcher’ suspended 15 years

The former head of Aspengrove School has been banned from teaching for 15 years after trying to meet a vigilante posing as a 15-year-old boy. (News Bulletin file photo)

A former school administrator has been banned from teaching for 15 years after being caught in a ‘creep catcher’ sting.

Mark Louis Pierotti was head of Aspengrove School in Lantzville when he was fired last summer for allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a person who stated they were under the age of consent.

A consent resolution agreement released Tuesday, Aug. 8, by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, noted that Pierotti relinquished his certificate of qualification on Sept. 20, 2022, just eight days after the school reported the allegation to the commissioner under the Independent Schools Act.

READ ALSO: Head of Lantzville school fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’

According to the agreement, Pierotti used the Grindr dating app to contact a person who listed his age as 21, but then communicated that he was 15 years old. The person was actually an adult male vigilante posing as a teen to try to catch sexual predators. Pierotti’s ensuing messages included, “You know. Better not. You are too young and it’s not legal. So when ur of age let me know. I can come say hi and we can meet just so you know I’m not a jerk … I’m guessing you have hooked up w older guys before … I’m on my way we can talk and go from there.”

The vigilante met Pierotti at a prearranged meeting place. Pierotti was sitting in his car and drove off as the man approached and used his cell phone to record the interaction. The vigilante then posted the cell phone video recording and Grindr messages on Facebook.

The administrator’s employment with the school was terminated Aug. 27.

On Oct, 6 the commissioner proposed a consent resolution agreement with Pierotti in accordance with the Teachers Act, in which he admitted the facts set out in the agreement are true, that his conduct was “unbecoming” and “contrary” to the standard of the Professional Standards for B.C. Educators, and that he will not apply for, nor be issued, a certificate of qualification, an independent school teaching certificate or any other authorization to teach Kindergarten to Grade 12 for 15 years.

“After being told that the youth was 15, years old, Pierotti continued to send messages, some with sexual content, and also arranged to meet the youth,” stated Ana R. Mohammed, commissioner, in the agreement. “Pierotti was aware of the age of consent and that sexual activity with a 15 year old would be criminal in nature. [His] conduct became known to the public through the Facebook posting [and his] conduct undermines the public’s confidence in the education system.”

The agreement was signed July 27.

READ ALSO: Former Nanaimo high school teacher suspended 15 years for sexting youths



chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsEducation