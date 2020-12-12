A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)

B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

With virus exposures in schools and changing education models due to COVID-19, a university instructor in Nanaimo is interested in examining effects of the pandemic on student learning and emotional well-being.

Marla Morden, a Vancouver Island University psychology professor and developmental psychologist, received $6,000 in B.C. Ministry of Health COVID-19 research grant money and wants to hear from families, particularly with kindergarten to Grade 4 students, about impacts of home-schooling, distance learning and classroom environments during the pandemic.

Morden and her team will be asking if distance-learning students experience more isolation from their peers, and if there will be related behavioural and mental health impacts. If another suspension of in-class instruction occurs, would that disruption cause mental health issues for those students and how long would that last, researchers wonder. Morden also hopes to hear about positive experiences and unexpected benefits of education models that families have selected.

“I think we will see some behaviour and some mental health impacts for children because that’s what studies and parents are telling us, but I’m not sure how long-lasting it will be,” Morden said. “I’m hoping that we’ll see even as early as next fall, or the following year, that children who are resilient will be back to normal, but it’s hard to say.”

Information will be gathered through “standard psychological-type surveys,” such as ones to determine parents and caregivers’ stress levels, and open-ended questions to both children and caregivers.

“We’re just giving them prompts and then we’re asking them to share their experiences about going to school this year…” said Morden. “We might ask, ‘How have your social relationships been? How have the teachers been? Have you found that there have been enough supports?’ and then just letting them share their experiences in a more open-ended way.”

Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district has seen an increase of distance education enrolment in 2020-21, with K-9 registration recently halted due to demand. Denise Wood, teachers’ union president, said while she hasn’t heard from K-4 teachers about students expressing fears about coronavirus, that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“There’s high anxiety levels throughout the schools, at all levels,” said Wood.

RELATED: ‘Unprecedented’ rise in distance-ed students due to COVID-19

Students might not be explicitly expressing fears about the virus, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t concerned, added Susan Riordan, junior school principal at Aspengrove School, an independent school in Lantzville.

“The age group I work with, they’re not likely to come and say, ‘Oh hi Mrs. Riordan, I’m really worried about COVID-19,’ but we might see anxious behaviours a little bit more…” said Riordan of her primary students. “They’re asking to wash their hands when they might not normally have been the type to do that. They might get upset if someone gets too close to them.”

Subjects will be tracked for five years, and while it may be hard to isolate the effects of the coronavirus, there could be other benefits to the research, Morden said.

“It could help us to see if there’s any difference between the behaviour of mental health of children who are home-schooled and who go to [bricks-and-mortar] school,” she said. “We could see that there’s no difference there, so that would be really great, or we could see that one group has an advantage.”

Anyone wanting to take part in the research can e-mail Morden at marla.morden@viu.ca. She’s hoping to get in contact with somewhere between 90 and 120 families.

“I know a lot of families are really excited about this research and think it’s really important, so I want them to be aware that it’s happening,” she said.

For more information, visit wordpress.viu.ca/mordenlab.

RELATED: SD68 distance-ed registration on hold for now

RELATED: VIU faculty look at COVID-19 impact on community


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Can’t stop corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers: Hadju
Next story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, like this mask being won by a Scotch Creek firefighter, are going to be purchased for every CSRD firefighter using funds from the provincial and federal COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. (Scotch Creek Fire Department photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District benefits from COVID grant

Money from province and feds to help with fire protection and tourism

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon still home to cheapest gas

Three outlets selling regular for $0.97.9 cents/litre according to gasbuddy.com

(Greater Vernon Chamber image)
Vernon chamber video follows day in the life of $100 spent locally

The video comes as part of the chamber’s #VoteVernon local shopping campaign

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Most Read