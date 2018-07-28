About 200 individuals have been arrested for protests of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. (Don Descoteau/ For the Morning Star)

B.C. Prosecution: Don’t criminalize protesters

Kinder Morgan protesters organize petition against criminal charges

Nearly 200 individuals since March 10 have been arrested on the grounds of violating Supreme Court injunction while protesting the construction of the Kinder Morgan Pipeline in British Columbia, Canada. These people were given civil charges; however, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced that they will begin to treat some arrests of the Kinder Morgan protesters as a matter of criminal contempt rather than civil.

Some of the arrested protesters include B.C. MPs Elizabeth May and Kennedy Stewart, and Greenpeace International co-founder, Rex Weyler, along with many others for breaching the court order of staying clear of the Kinder Morgan terminal by five metres.

Related: City orders largest Kinder Morgan protest camp to leave

Related: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Related: Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Protesters say the protest against the Kinder Morgan Pipeline is founded on the basis of environmentalism and protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and are not derived from criminal contempt. Some people are concerned regarding the contribution the pipeline will have on climate change, the consequences of a spill, and the lack of consent the government received from Indigenous communities surrounding the pipeline.

Alex Neve, Amnesty International Canada’s Secretary General addressed his concerns about the arrests occurring.

“Far too often, governments in Canada have overreacted to land rights protests and protests perceived to threaten favoured resource development projects,” Neve said. “It is clear that pipeline development is a high stakes issue for politicians. This means even greater vigilance is required to ensure that the right to protest is not sacrificed.”

The act of peaceful protest is a recognised protected human right, thus Kinder Morgan Pipeline protesters believe they should not be arrested unless they endanger others or property.

Protesters have since organized a petition opposing criminal charges and are close to reaching their goal of 13,000 signatures.

With the Kinder Morgan Pipeline garnering more and more attention, some British Columbians said they believe they must take this opportunity to voice their concerns regarding the project.

Related: Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

Related: Film documenting Kinder Morgan impact screens in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident
Next story
Wildfires cause havoc for humans, but not mule deer

Just Posted

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

B.C. Prosecution: Don’t criminalize protesters

Kinder Morgan protesters organize petition against criminal charges

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Emergency crews respond to wildfire in West Kelowna

The fire is near Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Most Read