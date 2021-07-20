Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reaches 80% COVID-19 vaccination starts for 12 and older

76 new cases reported Tuesday, no deaths or outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reached a milestone Tuesday with 80 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and up getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and recorded another day without deaths or new outbreaks in senior care homes.

The health ministry reported 76 new cases for July 20, up from between 40 and 60 over the previous three days. There are 695 active cases in the province, up from 653 on Monday, 50 in hospital, up one in the past 24 hours, and 12 in intensive care, the same as the past two days.

“As of Tuesday, 80.0% (3,706,660) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.4% (2,519,686) have received their second dose,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The new and active COVID-19 cases by health region are:

• 27 new cases in Fraser Health, 182 active

• 9 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 241 active

• 37 new cases in Interior Health, 207 active

• no new cases in Northern Health, 32 active

• 3 new cases in Island Health, 22 active

RELATED: U.S. southern migrants affect Canadian border reopening

RELATED: Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes to return

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
No structures lost yet as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos grows
Next story
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Sicamous, Two Mile properties

Just Posted

Nk'Mip Creek wildfire on July 20. (Okanagan Water Wise/@Kpytski)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

A new fire sparked near Cherryville has been reported south of Sugar Lake. (BC Wildfire Service map)
New fire sparked south of Sugar Lake in Cherryville

Rylie Nicholls of Lake Country was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital after an onset of leg pain that quickly worsened. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $30,000 in three days to support the Nicholls family in the youngster’s medical battle. (GoFundMe photo)
Nearly $30K raised for Lake Country ‘spitfire’ battling illness

More than $3,100 has been raised to help Chance Weder in his recovery after being struck by a truck on 30th Avenue and 30th Street on July 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision