B.C. records 326 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, one more death

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which begins booking third doses for people aged 65 and up this week. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams continued to see relatively low transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new outbreaks in the health care system as booster doses of vaccine are nearly complete for people aged 70 and up.

B.C. public health teams recorded 326 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours up to Dec. 7, almost all of the prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus. There have now been five cases of the Omicron variant detected in B.C., all from people who have travelled from Africa or Iran, and none has resulted in severe illness.

As of Dec. 7 there are 242 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up one from Monday, and 82 of them in intensive care, down from 89.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

