Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which begins booking third doses for people aged 65 and up this week. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which begins booking third doses for people aged 65 and up this week. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 326 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, one more death

New infections still mainly among unvaccinated people

B.C. public health teams continued to see relatively low transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no new outbreaks in the health care system as booster doses of vaccine are nearly complete for people aged 70 and up.

B.C. public health teams recorded 326 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours up to Dec. 7, almost all of the prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus. There have now been five cases of the Omicron variant detected in B.C., all from people who have travelled from Africa or Iran, and none has resulted in severe illness.

As of Dec. 7 there are 242 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up one from Monday, and 82 of them in intensive care, down from 89.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. finds 5 cases of Omicron, no serious illness

RELATED: B.C. expanding booster doses to 65 and older

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

Just Posted

Jane Aubertin, mother to Nicole Bell who has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017, speaks in 2020 to media and others concerned about missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (File photo)
News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt, along with ex-Vipers forward Josh Prokop, will suit up for the CIS U SPORTS squad that will play a pair of exhibition games against hopefuls for Team Canada’s world junior championships team. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers captain, forward to play against Team Canada

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation communications officer Bree Cawley (second from left) accepts a cheque for $5,310 from Desert Cove Homeowners Association members Marilyn Richardson (from left), Jim Horsford – the Recycling Elf – and Robert Huth. (Contributed)
New tree signals start of VJH Light a Bulb campaign

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
1 dead after ATV crash in Oyama