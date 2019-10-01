It was a rainy start to fall in September. (Unsplash)

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

It was a wet start to fall last month as B.C. was drenched with more than twice the amount of rainfall it would usually get.

Rainfall figures released Tuesday by Environment Canada showed that Vancouver, Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo, Penticton, Williams Lake and Quesnel received more than 200 per cent of their normal September rainfall.

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province last month, receiving 159.7 mm and 122.2 mm of rain, respectively.

Of the recorded 18 cities, only Cranbrook, Smithers, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson had less than 15 rainy days.

Only Terrace, Smithers, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson received less rain than normal, at 89 per cent, 42 per cent, 96 per cent and 94 per cent of their normal totals, respectively.

ALSO READ: Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
September rainfall 128% higher than average in Vernon
Next story
VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Just Posted

Pre-order breakfast bag part of annual Vernon event

Orders of $20 or more can be made online for Thursday’s United Way Drive Thru Breakfast in Vernon

Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

Investigation still underway to determine cause of Sept. 26 fire

Conservatives leading in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding: 338Canada poll

The Conservative Party is leading the pack in north Okanagan

Vernon community pillar passes away

Jack Gareb was the well-known, well-respected, beloved manager of the Schubert Centre

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Most Read