B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

B.C.’s new COVID-19 infection cases remain low, with four new cases recorded up to June 2 and the only active outbreak in an acute-care hospital declared over.

A cluster of cases from Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit affected 10 health care workers, with two treated in acute care who have been discharged to recover at home, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Outbreaks at four long-term care homes have also been declared over, with no new cases for 28 days. They include Chartwell Willow Retirement Community in Maple Ridge, Amica Edgmont Village in North Vancouver and Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver.

“We remain with eight active outbreaks in our health care system, all of them now in long-term care, but there were also no new cases in residents or staff in the last 24 hours,” Henry said.

There have also been two new community outbreaks in office environments in the Fraser Health region, one at New World Technologies in Abbotsford and the other at Maersk Distributing in Delta.

“These are very small and once again this is a testament to people are being very careful and vigilant,” Henry said. “These were detected early and Fraser Health is working with the local businesses on site, actively investigating and ensuring that we prevent further transmission.”

B.C.’s two-day total of new COVID-19 positive tests was nine after Saturday May 30 and 15 more after Sunday.

