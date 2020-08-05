B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

The province is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. B.C. health officials said in a joint statement Wednesday (Aug. 5)

That brings the total number of confirmed active cases in B.C. to 351, while deaths remain at 195. There have been a total of 3,834 test positive cases of the virus in the province since the pandemic began, of whom 3,288 have recovered.

Health officials said nine people are hospitalized, six of them in ICU.

