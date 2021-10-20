Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 696 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday

Vaccinations ticked up barely one-tenth of a percentage point

The province is reporting 696 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 as Wednesday (Oct. 20).

According to the health ministry, 252 of the new cases are in Fraser Health, 76 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 118 are in Interior Health, 191 are in Northern Health and 59 are in Island Health. Five of the deaths were in Fraser Health and one was in Vancouver Coastal Health. Eight of the cases are epi-linked.

Vaccination rates stayed largely steady with 89.3 per cent of eligible people in B.C. vaccinated with one dose and 83.6 per cent with two doses, a 0.1 per cent difference since Tuesday.

There are currently 370 people in hospital with the virus, 139 of whom are in ICU. That’s a 12 person drop in hospitalizations and a seven person drop in ICU cases.

There has been one new health-care outbreak at the Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby. Overall, the current long-term care outbreaks include Willingdon Care Centre, Westminster House, Magnolia Gardens, Manoah Manor, Cherington Place, West Shore Laylum, Queens Park Care Centre and Heritage Village (Fraser Health).

Outbreaks in assisted living include Sunset Manor, Evergreen Manor, Menno Terrace West, The Emerald at Elim Village and Swedish Assisted Living Residence (Fraser Health).

Outbreaks in acute care settings include the Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health), University Hospital of Northern BC, GR Baker Memorial Hospital (Northern Health) and Tofino General Hospital (Island Health).

READ MORE: B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
FBI: Items linked to Laundrie, potential human remains found
Next story
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Just Posted

Telus has expanded its 5G network to Vernon according to an announcement Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Pixabay)
5G network expands in Vernon

Quilting event being organized in Vanderhoof. (Photo by Jeff Wade/ Unsplash)
Quilts make comeback in Vernon

One person was killed in a residential fire Oct. 19, 2021, in a mobile home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. (City of Vernon)
One dead in Vernon house fire

Paranormal Investigation at O’Keefe Ranch will see the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and award-winning YouTube show We Want to Believe conduct a public presentation on their methodology of being a paranormal investigator, followed by an investigation of the ranch Saturday, Oct. 30. (Contributed)
Investigate the paranormal at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch