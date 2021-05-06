Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

B.C. police can’t fine or turn back people entering the province from Alberta, but with the COVID-19 situation there as bad as anywhere in Canada, opposition leader Shirley Bond says signs aren’t enough to deter recreational travellers at the border.

RCMP check stops went into effect Thursday at the highways leading out of Hope: Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, Highway 3 near Manning Park, on the Coquihalla and also Highway 99 in the Lillooet area. B.C. residents are to be asked if their trip is recreational, and if it is, they are to be turned around or assessed a $575 fine for violating public health orders.

Those orders give a list of essential reasons for travel, including work, school, child care and moving, and are in place between the Lower Mainland, the B.C. Interior and Vancouver Island until May 25. The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases identified each day in the province are in the Lower Mainland, particularly in Surrey and the Fraser Valley.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable, and people have certainly been raising this with us, that if you are travelling from Alberta to B.C. that there may well be questions asked about why that travel is necessary,” Bond told reporters from Prince George Thursday. “It’s not about a border closure, but if you’re going to have check points in other parts of British Columbia, one would assume that there would likely be the opportunity to ask those questions at the B.C.-Alberta border as well.”

RELATED: Two air passengers fined for fake COVID-19 tests

RELATED: Camping reservations cancelled due to restrictions

Bond said B.C. border communities have called for the measures, as they are struggling to keep businesses functional and aren’t receiving sufficient business support to deal with travel and indoor dining restrictions. She noted it’s been nearly two weeks since Premier John Horgan announced regional travel bans, with details coming out slowly.

“I think the premier raised expectations, and Alberta finds itself in a very difficult situation, a surge and very significant restrictions in place,” Bond said. “So I think it is natural for people to wonder why there isn’t at least a stop with questions being asked.”

Bond also questioned a regional system that allows people to travel from the Kootenays as far as Prince Rupert without restriction. Alberta residents coming to B.C. have been asked to stay in the Interior Health or Northern Health region where they have entered B.C., but there is no restriction on movement in that vast area.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaBC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Veterans’ Affairs, National Defence employees say harassment complaints not taken seriously
Next story
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Just Posted

Southbound traffic was reduced to single lane on Highway 97 as a vehicle involved in a collision was being retrieved by a tow truck on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Northbound truck ends up southbound over Vernon railroad tracks

Cause of Thursday morning crash still under investigation

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce writes to federal and provincial governments urging action to fill the labour gap. (file)
Vernon chamber calls for action to fill labour shortage

Chamber of Commerce writes to federal and provincial governments about labour gaps

Interior Health provided updated data breaking down the vaccine administration totals in communities throughout the region Monday, May 3, 2021. (File photo)
Vaccination rate continues to climb in North Okanagan

The Vernon health area leads the way with 47 per cent of adults having received their first dose

Good Food Box North Okanagan program coordinator Diane Fleming (second from left) receives $5,000 for the program to support pregnant and new mothers experiencing food insecurity from Spallumcheen’s Hytec, a program sponsor. Making the presentation on behalf of the company are Dennis Meyer (from left), Maral Arvin and Debbit Watchorn (missing is Hollie Rakos). (Photo submitted)
Spallumcheen company digs up food box cash

Hytec donates $5,000 to Good Food Box of North Okanagan society

The monthly totals from Jan.1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 show COVID-19 cases for most Local Health Areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, other than Vernon’s with the largest population, staying well below 400. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
16 months in, COVID cases in North Okanagan-Shuswap areas stay under 1,000

Vernon, with the largest population, hovers under 900 cases since January 2020

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
New temporary outdoor shelter in Kelowna opens

The new area on Richter Street and Weddell Place replaces the Baillie Avenue site

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

(StudentAid BC)
B.C. says student loan websites back up after hack with no private data leaked

Hack happened late Sunday night

Jason Townsend wearing his Kelowna Hells Angels prospect patches. (Jason Townsend/Facebook)
Crown stays domestic assault charges against Kelowna Hells Angels prospect

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking

Most Read